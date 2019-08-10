CWC meeting LIVE UPDATES: Congress likely to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor today

CWC meeting LIVE UPDATES: Congress likely to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-cwc-meeting-live-updates-new-president-rahul-gandhi-mukul-wasnik-mallikarjun-kharge-5893693/
CWC Meeting 2019 Today Live Updates: While Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged the frontrunners to head the party, the decision to open up the process has injected an element of uncertainty.
CWC Meeting Live Updates: The suspense over who will replace Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief is likely to end on Saturday as the party is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee at the AICC headquarters in the national capital. While Rahul had announced his decision to step down as Congress president on May 25, the party is yet to zero in on his successor, one who will have the onerous task of resurrecting the grand old party.
On the eve of the crucial meeting Friday, Rahul had asked all party chief ministers, state chiefs, MPs and party office bearers to be part of the process of picking his successor. The move is seen as an attempt to ensure that the well-entrenched and powerful Delhi CWC clique does not manage to push a name of their choice. While Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged the frontrunners to head the party, the decision to open up the process has injected an element of uncertainty.
The Gandhis have so far kept themselves out of the exercise to find a new leader. Congress leaders, however, admit that the Gandhis still retain the crucial say and veto in the selection of the next party chief. The informal discussions held so far indicate that there are multiple views within the party.
Congress leaders arrive at AICC for meeting
Congress leaders arrive at the AICC headquarters to attend the CWC meeting.
Congress leaders arrive at CWC meeting
Other Congress leaders like Tarun Gogoi, Keira Kumar and Ahmed Patel have also arrived for the meeting.
Would Congress have got more votes by supporting removal of Article 370?
During the meeting on Saturday, Rahul also asked leaders whether the Congress would have got more votes had it supported the Centre’s decision. He said this after many of those who attended the meeting spoke about public mood being in favour of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and argued that the party could lose votes.
Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president
Many leaders spoke about the uncertainty that has gripped the party and asked Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president. He refused but told them not to worry, arguing that the next Congress chief will be in place within the next few days after wider consultations.
Leaders can leave but Congress will not compromise on principles, says Rahul Gandhi
Today's CWC meeting takes place amid a clear divergence of views between young leaders and the party’s old guard. And perhaps for the first time since Rahul resigned, Sonia Gandhi’s opinion was sought Friday by the senior leadership. Rahul, sources said, indulged in some “plain speaking” at the meeting, making in known that “leaders can slide away” but the party will not compromise on principles. Hours earlier, former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita joined the BJP.
Explained: When was the last time the CWC was reorganised?
The last reorganisation of the CWC was in March 2018, three months after Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president (December 2017). At the session, the AICC authorised him to reorganise the CWC. The previous reorganisation was in March 2011, after Sonia Gandhi’s September 2010 re-election as Congress president. She did not make any dramatic changes, but dropped Arjun Singh and Mohsina Kidwai from the main CWC and accommodated them as permanent invitees. Read full copy here.
CWC meeting to begin shortly
According to news agency ANI, sources said the CWC will shortly meet and will be divided into five groups The discussions (on the next party chief) will be held along with state unit leaders according to the regions.
Explained: When was the last election to the CWC held?
In the last 50 years or so, Congress leaders recall, genuine elections have been held only twice. On both occasions, a person outside the Nehru-Gandhi family was at the helm. In 1992, at the AICC’s plenary session in Tirupati, then Congress president P V Narasimha Rao held elections to the CWC, expecting that his handpicked men would win. After his detractors — most importantly Arjun Singh, but also Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot — were elected, however, Rao got the entire CWC to resign saying no SC, ST, or woman had been elected. He then reconstituted the CWC, and inducted Singh and Pawar in the nominated category. Elections to the CWC were held again in 1997 under Sitaram Kesri at the Calcutta plenary. The counting, party leaders recall, went on until the next day. Among the winners the fierce contest produced were Ahmed Patel, Jitendra Prasada, Madhav Rao Scindia, Tariq Anwar, Pranab Mukherjee, R K Dhawan, Arjun Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Pawar and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. Click here to read more.
Explained: What is the Congress Working Committee?
The Working Committee is the “highest executive authority” of the Congress, and has the final say in interpreting and applying the provisions of its constitution. According to the Congress constitution, the CWC shall consist of the president of the party, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom 12 will be elected by the All India Congress Committee (AICC, the party’s central decision-making assembly), and the rest shall be appointed by the party president. The CWC technically has the power to remove or appoint the party president. The CWC is generally recast after the election or re-election of the Congress president. The CWC can be reconstituted during the AICC’s plenary session that follows the election or re-election, or after the president is authorised by the session to reorganise it. Click here to read more.
'Purpose is how to defang CWC meeting': Congress leader on Rahul's idea of selection process
“The purpose is how to defang the CWC meeting tomorrow,” a Congress leader told The Indian Express, after Rahul made known his decision at a meeting of country-wide party leaders convened to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation and the party’s response. Another leader said the Kashmir meeting was a “ruse” as the idea was to ensure that all of them are in Delhi so that they are available for consultation Saturday. All have been asked to reach the AICC headquarters by 11 AM. Read full copy here.
Rahul Gandhi asks Congress CMs, state chiefs to join selection process
On the eve of the crucial meeting Friday, Rahul had asked all party chief ministers, state chiefs, MPs and party office bearers to be part of the process of picking his successor. The move is seen as an attempt to ensure that the well-entrenched and powerful Delhi CWC clique does not manage to push a name of their choice. While Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged the frontrunners to head the party, the decision to open up the process has injected an element of uncertainty.
CWC members arrive at AICC headquarters
CWC members, including RPN Singh and Motilal Vohra, have begun arriving for the crucial meeting at the AICC headquarters in the national capital.
When did Rahul Gandhi resign as Congress chief?
Rahul Gandhi had announced his decision to step down as party chief at the CWC held on May 25. But three months on, the party is yet to zero in on his successor, who will have the onerous task of resurrecting the grand old party.
CWC meeting today: Congress likely to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor
The suspense over who will replace Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief is likely to end today as the party is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee at the AICC headquarters in the national capital. While Rahul had announced his decision to step down as Congress president on May 25, the party is yet to zero in on his successor, one who will have the onerous task of resurrecting the grand old party. Stay in tune with all the latest updates here.