CWC meeting LIVE UPDATES: Congress likely to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor today

CWC Meeting Live Updates: The suspense over who will replace Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief is likely to end on Saturday as the party is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee at the AICC headquarters in the national capital. While Rahul had announced his decision to step down as Congress president on May 25, the party is yet to zero in on his successor, one who will have the onerous task of resurrecting the grand old party.

On the eve of the crucial meeting Friday, Rahul had asked all party chief ministers, state chiefs, MPs and party office bearers to be part of the process of picking his successor. The move is seen as an attempt to ensure that the well-entrenched and powerful Delhi CWC clique does not manage to push a name of their choice. While Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged the frontrunners to head the party, the decision to open up the process has injected an element of uncertainty.

The Gandhis have so far kept themselves out of the exercise to find a new leader. Congress leaders, however, admit that the Gandhis still retain the crucial say and veto in the selection of the next party chief. The informal discussions held so far indicate that there are multiple views within the party.