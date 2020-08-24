Drama in CWC meet: BJP says Congress cannot be saved

After Congress Working Committee meeting witnessed high drama over former party president Rahul Gandhi’s purported remark that some of the signatories of the letter calling for sweeping reforms within the party were “colluding with the BJP”, leaders from the Saffron party reacted saying Congress’ days are numbered. The Congress later, however, denied that Rahul made any such remarks.

Writing off the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan opined that no one can save a party that accuses its own leaders of colluding with BJP if they raise their voices and put their demand before its central leadership. Talking to ANI, Chouhan said, “When former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding a full-time party chief, they are also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party.”

BJP leader Uma Bharti too said the existence of Congress is “finished”. Speaking with the reporters, she said, “Gandhi-Nehru family’s existence is in crisis, their political dominance is over, the existence of Congress is finished. So who stays in what position hardly matters now.” She added that the Congress now should return to Gandhi –– “the real ‘swadeshi’ Gandhi without any foreign element”. “In my opinion, a veteran Congress leader who follows Gandhian philosophy should lead the party,” she said.

Taking a dig at the dynastic politics of Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said it has now been proven that anyone opposing “Janeudhari leadership” will be branded as B-team.

“Ghulam Nabi sb, u’d accused me of exactly this. Now you’re accused of the same. 45 years of ghulami for this? Now it’s proven that anyone opposing Janeudhari leadership will be branded B-Team. I hope Muslims now know the high cost of loyalty to Congress,” he wrote on Twitter

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghukam Nabi Azad, one of the 23 signatories of the letter to Sonia Gandhi, offered to quit all part posts if the charges purportedly levelled against the dissident leaders were proved true. However, he later made u-turn.

A day after 23 leaders of the grand old party wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi party calling for far-reaching and sweeping reforms, Gandhi offered to step down, asking the committee to initiate the process for selecting a new party chief.

