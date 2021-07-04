scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 04, 2021
‘C’ in Congress stands for ‘cunning’: Mayawati hits out

Before this, the UP Congress handle had put out a tweet that said, "'B' in BSP means BJP."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2021 8:03:06 pm
In response to the Congress' allegation, Mayawati went on to say, “Congress running on oxygen in UP too.” (File)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati exchanged barbs with Congress Sunday, hitting out at the party for insinuating a collusion between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“‘C’ in Congress actually means ‘cunning’ party,” the BSP supremo said in a series of tweets, reacting to a tweet by the UP Congress handle, which said, “‘B’ in BSP means BJP.”

In response to the allegation, she went on to say, “Congress running on oxygen in UP too.” BSP’s ‘B’ means ‘bahujan‘, which includes SCs, STs, OBCs, religious minorities and other marginalised sections who come together to form a large number, and hence, they are called bahujans, she elaborated.

She added that the Congress had kept the bahujans “helpless and like slaves” in its long reign at the Centre and in the state, “in spite of forming its government with the votes of bahujans.” Finally, BSP was created and at the time, BJP was not in power in the state nor at the Centre, she said.

“It is also well known that under the governments of Congress, SP and BJP in UP, no small or big election can ever be free and fair,” Mayawati said.

The exchange comes post the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat presidents’ elections, which the BJP claims to have swept, saying that candidates backed by the party won 66 out of 75 seats.

Meanwhile, as the state gears up for the Assembly elections, the three big parties in the fray, BSP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have ruled out forging major alliances. Congress’ state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has expressed confidence that his party has the capacity to fight the elections without aligning with either of them.

