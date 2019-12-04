Cong criticises govt over rising prices of onion

Criticising the government for its inability to control the soaring prices of onion in the country, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned PM Narendra Modi on his promise of “na khaunga, na khane dunga (Neither will I indulge in corruption, nor will I allow others to do so).’

Chowdhury said the government has itself admitted that it is unable to check the rising prices of onion because of middlemen and hoarders. He said that while the consumer is paying anywhere from Rs 130 to Rs 150 per kg of onions, the government was paying only Rs 27 per kg and the farmer only gets Rs 9 per kg.

Speaking to mediapersons in Parliament, Chowdhary said the Congress had given a notice for an adjournment motion to discuss onion prices, but as soon as their turn to speak came, the treasury benches started creating ruckus.

He accused the BJP of not letting the House function. “From unemployment, Jammu and Kashmir to farmer’s distress… the issues on which this government is unable to answer, what does it do? It tries to escape,” he said.