Congress, CPM target PM Modi for remarks on Ladakh situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all party meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, June 19, 2020 (PIB/PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all party meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, June 19, 2020 (PIB/PTI Photo)

Continuing with a volley of questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the situation in Ladakh, the Congress Sunday asked whether the PM has endorsed the Chinese position that its forces never intruded into Indian territory.

A day after accusing Modi of having “surrendered” Indian territory to Chinese aggression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took another swipe at him, saying that “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi”. Hours later, the Congress’s social media department head Rohan Gupta tweeted that “the bhakts are also now honestly admitting that it should be surrender Modi and not Surender Modi”.

The CPM too targeted the PM, saying his remarks have come as a major setback to the legitimacy of the act of heroism of the brave soldiers and undermines the strength of the diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute. In a statement, the party said the government’s clarifications have not only failed to clear the air but have added to the confusion.

“To attribute the questions arising from the PM’s observations which contradicts the positions of MoD and MEA to ‘mischievous interpretation’ is, to say the least, unfair. We seek a categorical response to the query about the precise location of the clash and the circumstances that led to it, which should help in clearing the air and create conditions for pursuing our officially stated objective of de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquility…,” the CPM said.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, at a press conference, said, “Is it not correct that China has never claimed Galwan Valley as its territory? Is it also not correct that China has now committed brazen transgressions into Galwan Valley?… Why is the Prime Minister denying his own Defence Minister and EAM statement that Chinese have sought to erect structure in the Galwan Valley on our side?… If ‘no one has intruded into our territory’ and ‘no one is occupying our territory’, what was being erected by China or what status quo ante or disengagement were we seeking.”

