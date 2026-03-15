Congress continues balancing act with allies in second list for Assam polls

The party’s second includes sitting MLAs Wazed Ali Chaudhury, Abul Kalam Rasheed Mandal and Rekibuddin Ahmed, and the party has fielded its former Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque from the Mandia seat.

The Congress late Saturday night released a second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, and released a list of 15 seats that it has left for its alliance partners.

None of the 15 seats left for alliance partners are currently held by the Congress. These include Upper Assam seats like Sadiya, Dibrugarh, Khowang – which alliance partner Asom Jatiya Parishad’s chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi has reportedly been eyeing – and Sarupathar, and hill district seats like Diphu and Amri – which another alliance partner, the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference, is likely to seek. Another seat, Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, is currently held by an MLA from another alliance partner, CPI (M).