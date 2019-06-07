Congress considers separate units for all 3 parts of J&K

Toggle Menu
Sources said Singh suggested structural changes in the party’s state unit, with separate working presidents and separate narratives for all three regions.

The idea was mooted by Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh at a meeting in Srinagar Sunday.

In the wake of a rout in Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress is considering setting up separate units in all three divisions of the state.

The meeting was chaired by senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. No decision was taken on the issue, but it found support among many present at the meeting, sources said.

