Congress considers mounting a legal challenge to Maharashtra government formation

Outplayed and outsmarted in the government formation game in Maharashtra, the Congress is now considering mounting a legal challenge although party leaders said the options are limited. Much will depend, sources said, on the signatures of the NCP MLAs produced before the Governor.

The Congress is watching the fast-paced developments in utter disbelief. Its senior leaders, sources said, have spoken to lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi to explore whether there are any legal options available. The party has cancelled a press conference its communication department head Randeep Surjewala was to attend in Delhi.

Sources said the legal options will be limited if the NCP has actually split and its MLAs have signed on the letter of support produced before the Governor. The Governor, senior Congress leaders, could not have administered the oath to Devendra Fadnavis without the letter of support. Read | How BJP stitched a deal with Ajit Pawar to return to power in Maharashtra

“We don’t know whether all the NCP MLAs have extended support…..or how many have signed on that letter. And whether there is a letter of support at all….so let’s see. …These are frantic developments…We are consulting our lawyers…a decision will be taken after analyzing everything,” a senior leader told The Indian Express over phone from Mumbai. Read | Ajit Pawar: Jittery within the clan

Sources in the Congress said the NCP leadership has informed them that Ajit Pawar, the NCP’s Maharashtra legislature party leader, has misused the letter of signatures of its MLAs that the party had taken.