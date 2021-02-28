scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

Congress collapsing across India due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah

He charged the former chief minister with focussing more on serving the "Gandhi family" in Delhi and giving "cut money".

By: PTI | Karaikal (puducherry) |
February 28, 2021 1:49:04 pm
Home Minister of India, Home Minister Amit Shah, Amit Shah news, Amit Shah on Congress, Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah Puducherry, india news, indian expressUnion Home Minister Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Lambasting the erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged V Narayansamy, who headed it, gave “cut money” to the “Gandhi family” from Rs 15,000 crore Central funds.

Addressing an election rally of BJP here, an enclave of the union territory, Shah claimed the Congress government, which collapsed earlier this month after losing majority, indulged in “petty politics” over Central schemes meant for Puducherry.

He charged the former chief minister with focussing more on serving the “Gandhi family” in Delhi and giving “cut money”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Hitting out at Narayanasamy for blaming the BJP for the fall of his government, Shah said many senior leaders were leaving the Congress “because it is collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics.” Shah also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying there was no “dedicated” fisheries ministry, and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set it up two years ago.

He took a swipe at the Wayanad MP saying “you were on vacation (then).”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement