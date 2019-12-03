Congress claims security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, writes to MHA

After the Centre revoked the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover accorded to the Gandhi family last month, the Congress on Monday claimed a security breach at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lutyen’s Delhi on November 26.

Sources said a communication in this regard has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by Priyanka’s secretary.

Congress sources said on November 26, seven unknown people allegedly drove up to the porch of Priyanka’s home, got out of the vehicle and walked up to her to ask for photographs.

The security detail for the Gandhis is now handled by the CRPF and Delhi Police.

While no official statement was offered either by MHA or by the CRPF and Delhi Police, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishen Reddy, told reporters at Parliament complex that he was unaware of the incident. “I am just coming out of Lok Sabha. Let me take the information from the police… I will discuss with my officers,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, sources in the CRPF said they were in-charge of handling perimeter and mobile security and access control to the premises was handled by the Delhi Police.

A source in the Delhi Police said, “As per the new arrangement, the CRPF and the Delhi Police are looking after the security at 35, Lodhi Estate. Some communication gap seems to have occurred on the day of the incident. Corrective measures have been initiated.”

The source said the information relayed to the guards at the gate was that Rahul Gandhi’s guests were arriving. An inquiry is being conducted, said the source.

Meanwhile, the Congress termed the incident a serious security lapse. “The breach of security is an extremely serious lapse reflecting gross negligence on part of the BJP government… Home ministry and its officials should be held accountable for ensuring that the security protocol is meaningful for the protectee,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.