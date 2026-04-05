Congress claims Himanta’s wife has passports from 3 countries, Assam CM threatens to file defamation case

The Congress on Sunday alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, possesses passports of three other countries and undisclosed properties and assets in the UAE and the USA, charges that CM Sarma called false and “politically motivated”. Sarma has said that he and his wife would both file defamation cases against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who made these allegations in a press conference.

In a press conference in Delhi, Khera shared the purported images of what he alleged were three passports in Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s name issued by the United Arab Emirates, Antigua & Barbuda, and Egypt.

“We want to know how the Chief Minister, whose entire politics revolves around hatred against Muslims, how his own wife keeps passports of two Muslim countries, and Antigua & Barbuda… We will want to know if Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also keeps an Indian passport. Is she a citizen of India also?… How can an Indian national have three passports from three different countries?” asked Khera in the press conference.

He also alleged there were properties in her name in the UAE and a company registered in Wyoming in the United States, which he said were not disclosed in Sarma’s affidavit.

“They are preparing to leave the country if they lose the election,” alleged Khera.

CM Sarma dismissed the allegations as false.

“I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam. My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements. I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course,” he said in a statement.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is a businesswoman and owns Assam’s largest media house, as well as other ventures such as a private school and a resort.

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These allegations by the Congress came after CM Sarma led a year-long campaign, accusing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of being a “Pakistan agent” and constituting an SIT to probe this, as well as attacking Gogoi for his wife and children being British nationals.