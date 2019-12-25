Jumla bells, jumla bells, jumlas all the way: Congress’ Christmas carol for BJP

Congress took a cheeky dig at BJP on Christmas. (Congress/Twitter) Congress took a cheeky dig at BJP on Christmas. (Congress/Twitter)

On the occasion of Christmas, Congress brought out its nonchalant humour to take a cheeky dig at the BJP and tweeted caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani making their wishes.

“Jumla bells, jumla bells, jumlas all the way. Oh, what fun it is to see what an honest govt might say,” Congress tweeted on Wednesday along with caricatures of the four BJP leaders.

Jumla bells, jumla bells, jumlas all the way

Oh what fun it is to see what an honest govt might say🎵#HappyChristmas

The caricature of Amit Shah was tweeted with the text, “All I want for Christmas is for Modi to do what I say” — an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi contradicting the Home Minister on the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At a rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the Prime Minister distanced his government from a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) despite senior ministers and party leaders, including Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president J P Nadda, making public statements about the exercise.

However, just last month, while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on November 21, Shah said: “The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country.”

Interestingly, in an interview with ANI, the Home Minister made a volte-face and asserted that there had been no discussion on a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) within the government.

“There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament,” Amit Shah said.

This is not the first time that Congress has attacked the BJP over ‘jumla’ (rhetoric). In April this year, Congress launched a Twitter campaign against the BJP, referring to Fool’s Day as ‘Jumla Divas’.

