Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at her residence in Italy on Saturday, August 27. Her funeral was held on Tuesday.

The Congress president had left last week to meet her mother, who was in her 90s.

“Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.