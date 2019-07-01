Hope Rahul Gandhi reviews our request, continues as party chief: Ashok Gehlot after Congress CMs meet

The Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states on Monday expressed hope that Rahul Gandhi will heed to their request and not step down as party chief, a move which has plunged the party into crisis and has lately triggered a wave of resignations by middle-rung leaders.

Advertising

“It was a good meeting that lasted around two hours. We conveyed and apprised him about the feelings of Congress workers across the country and urged him to continue to lead the party. We hope he will positively view our request to him to continue as Congress president,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

Gehlot also said the chief ministers met Gandhi at his residence and analysed the Lok Sabha poll debacle, besides taking moral responsibility for the party’s defeat. This was the Congress chief’s first meeting with the chief ministers after the party’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Providing more details on the meeting, Gehlor said the chief ministers felt that instead of doing issue-based politics concerning the common man, the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “misled” the people.

Advertising

“The other side misled the country in the name of patriotism. Modi ji did politics hiding behind the Army, misled people in the name of religion. He didn’t talk about development, economy and employment,” he said.

Lauding Gandhi’s role in the polls, Gehlot said the Congress chief had provided the right leadership to the party and fought the elections by taking on the BJP head-on and he is the only one who can lead the party in the present situation.

“We firmly believe that only he can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well-being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched,” Gehlot had tweeted prior to the polls.