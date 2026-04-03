Madhya Pradesh midnight drama: Datia MLA Bharti disqualified after conviction in fraud case; Congress cries foul

When state Congress president Jitu Patwari rushed to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly late Thursday night to stop what he called an “illegal midnight operation” to oust convicted Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti, the damage had already been done.
Patwari arrived at the Secretariat with senior leader PC Sharma after learning that Principal Secretary Arvind Sharma had reached the Assembly around 10:30 pm. Dramatic scenes unfolded on the premises as Patwari attempted to halt the disqualification by entering Sharma’s office. However, the move did not stop the disqualification of Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti, who was sentenced to three years in jail in a 27-year-old bank fraud case by a Delhi court.
Patwari alleged that the Secretariat was opened at night “at the behest of the BJP” to terminate Bharti’s membership, calling the move arbitrary and undemocratic. He said that when he and other Congress leaders raised objections, “the entire system had no answers.” He added that the Congress would “fight this politically motivated battle with full strength.”
Sharma said the proceedings set “a deeply troubling precedent in the history of Indian democracy,” and questioned whether decisions would now be taken “in the darkness of night rather than in the light of day.” He added that the concern extended beyond the Congress “to every citizen who believes in democratic principles,” and accused the Mohan Yadav government of pre-planning the sequence for political advantage.
BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai hit back at Patwari, calling his act unconstitutional.
“Patwari has no right to go to the Vidhan Sabha. He interfered with lawful activities in the assembly which is not constitutional. Assembly office is acting upon consequential effects of three years sentence handed by a trial court. He should go to court for any objections,” Bajpai said.
The disqualification was formally issued by Arvind Sharma in his capacity as Principal Secretary of the Assembly, with a communication also sent to the Election Commission of India.
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Earlier, on April 2, Special Judge Digvijay Singh of the Rouse Avenue District Court in New Delhi found Bharti guilty in a case involving fraudulent manipulation of a fixed deposit held in the name of his mother, Savitri Devi Shyam, at the District Cooperative Rural Development Bank, Datia. The court also convicted former bank accountant Raghuvir Sharan Prajapati, finding that he had forged documents benefiting Bharti’s family in exchange for out-of-turn promotions. Proceedings against Bharti’s mother were abated after her death in 2019.
Bharti was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs 1 lakh. The court granted him 60 days to file an appeal.
Bharti had won the Datia seat in the 2023 Assembly elections, defeating BJP’s Narottam Mishra. The victory was significant as Mishra, a six-time MLA and former Home Minister, had held the seat for multiple terms and was among the BJP’s most prominent leaders in the state.
Since his 2023 defeat, Mishra has remained active within the BJP and maintained his presence in Datia. With the seat now vacant, his name is widely expected to surface as a potential BJP candidate if a bypoll is announced. Mishra has made no public statement on the matter.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More