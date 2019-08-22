Government using CBI, ED as ‘personal revenge-seeking departments’: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Thursday accused the Centre of using the CBI and ED as “personal revenge-seeking departments”. He was commenting in reference to former finance minister P Chidambaram’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the INX Media case late Wednesday evening.

“India witnessed broad daylight murder of democracy as also rule of law in last two days. “False charges” being heaped up on senior political rivals to “silence” everyone in country,” Surjewala said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi Thursday,

“Government using CBI, ED as personal revenge-seeking departments for the party in power as also those ruling country,” Surjewala charged. EXPLAINED | The INX Media case against Chidambaram, and a timeline of events

The Congress spokesperson further said a seasoned politician was arrested on the statement of a woman who is charged with the murder of her own daughter, referring to Indrani Mukherjea. Chidambaram is scheduled for a special CBI court hearing today where the investigating agency will seek his remand.

Alleging that the government was trying to divert the nation’s attention from the sinking Indian economy, Surjewala said: “With the narrative on a sinking economy spiralling out of their control, massive and unprecedented job losses, shocking devaluation of the rupee as Asia’s worst performing currency and unfathomable crisis in all sectors leading to shutting down of factories and trade, we now see the depths to which a desperate Modi Government 2.0 will stoop to divert the nation’s attention.”

Reiterating that Chidambaram was innocent, Surejwala said: “Except for a vicious and venal vendetta there was no other foundation to arrest him.”

Maintaining the same stance as Chidambaram, Surjewala said that neither the former Union minister nor nor his son, have been accused of any offence in the case.