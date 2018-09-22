Punjab local body election: Congress leading in majority of seats in Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Congress in Punjab has secured majority of seats in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, indicated the poll results as counting was still underway on Saturday. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP combine appears to have suffered a setback in these polls after a gap of 10 years, while the AAP, it seems, has almost been routed.

Congress won nearly 43 Panchayat Samiti seats whereas, the SAD could only attain four in Patiala. SAD could not secure their home turf Muktsar, where Congress won 10 out of 13 zones. In Ludhiana, Congress clinched all six Zila Parishad seats. A total of 354 Zila Parishad members and 2,900 Panchayat Samiti members will be elected in these elections, the polling for which was held on September 19. Thirty-three candidates of zila parishad polls and 369 nominees of panchayat samiti elections have already been declared unopposed.

Though SAD received an encouraging response during campaigning, especially at their two major rallies in Abohar and Faridkot, the results did not favour them.

Candidates of the ruling Congress were way ahead of their political rivals on majority of seats of zila parishad and panchayat samitis, PTI said quoting a state election official. He said the final result will be declared later on Saturday night after compiling reports from all districts.

AAP accused the Congress of ‘winning’ the polls by misusing official machinery and intimidating opponents. “It is not a defeat of the opposition but of democracy,” AAP MLA and Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said in a statement.

In areas like Kotkapura- the centre of politics over sacrilege issues, and protest-ridden Bargari, where SAD had got huge response from people during the campaign rallies, Congress was leading though final counting was not yet over. Repoll happened in nearly 54 booths in the state following complaints of booth rigging and poll violence, including Lambi and Malaut in Muktsar where SAD was leading. In Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi constituency, results of 7 out of 9 booths which were declared was in favour of SAD candidates.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed delight over Punjab Congress’ victory in the polls and referred to it as a ‘victory of Punjabis’ assuring that efforts to fulfill the promises made to people of Punjab will be doubled.

The chief minister also lauded the state election commission, civic and police administration, and all poll officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the elections.

Ferozepur witnessed high-level drama at Mamdot counting centre where the state Sports minister’s personal assistant Naseeb Singh faced an embarrassing loss reportedly by 417 votes. SAD candidate Salinder Singh, meanwhile, staged dharna outside Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding a certificate to declare him as winner, however, on Congress’ request, recounting began in the zone.

In Sangrur, the Lok Insaaf Party opened account from Mallerkotta where they won one Panchayat Samiti seat. In a sight similar to the other booths, SAD could only secure 18 seats in the district, whereas Congress won 115 seats of the 145 Panchayat Samiti seats. Bathinda, the parliamentary constituency of Harsimrat Badal witnessed Congress forming majority with 86 Panchayat Samiti seats, whereas SAD could only get 12 seats.

Ludhiana proved to be a major ground for Congress, where the party attained 161 out of 200 PS seats and SAD could only secure 34 seats despite the party spokesperson Maheshinder Singh Grewal hails from the district. Even in Barnala’s Panchayat Samiti poll results, SAD could win only 6 seats out of 33 declared results. SAD in Amritsar opened their account in Barnala by winning one seat in Mehal Kalan zone.

