Congress candidate ‘quits’ party on eve of Assam polls: ‘Was betrayed’

Downplaying his “exit”, a Congress leader said Daimari has not officially sent his resignation letter to the party. “Since we did not have a realistic expectation to bring in that seat, it was low in the party’s priorities and that might have upset the candidate,” the leader said.

On the eve of elections in Assam, Congress’s candidate for Udalguri constitu­ency, Suren Daimari, ann­o­u­nced on Wednesday that he has “stepped down” from the party and withdrawn from the contest, alleging lack of support from the party during the campaign.

However, 73-year-old Daimari said he is yet to formally approach the Election Commission. With the last date for withdrawal of candidature on March 26, an election official said Daimari’s name will remain on the EVMs and voters will be able to cast votes for him.

Downplaying his “exit”, a Congress leader said Daimari has not officially sent his resignation letter to the party. “Since we did not have a realistic expectation to bring in that seat, it was low in the party’s priorities and that might have upset the candidate,” the leader said.