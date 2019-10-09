Congress calls Bhagwat’s lynching remark insensitive

THE CONGRESS on Tuesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that lynching is a “western construct” and it should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said Bhagwat’s remarks were insensitive and asked him to clarify whether he endorse or condemn killing of innocent men, women and children by mobs.

“Shocked at Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s insensitive comment. The issue is not Europe or India, English or Hindi. The killing of innocent, hapless people by agitated mobs is unacceptable to humanity. Languages don’t matter,” Sharma said.

“I demand that you clarify in India’s national interests and global perception, whether you endorse or condemn such killing of innocent men, women and children by mobs. Please come clean on this in India’s national interest,” he added.