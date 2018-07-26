Congress breach-of-privilege notices being considered: Speaker

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Parliament (PTI Photo/TV GRAB/File) Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Parliament (PTI Photo/TV GRAB/File)

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday informed the House that the Congress’s breach-of-privilege notices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over their statements on the Rafale deal are under her consideration.

Raising the matter after Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Under Rule 220 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for making misleading statement in his speech on the debate of No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha on 20th July, 2018.”

“This is wrong”, Nishikant Dubey of the BJP exclaimed. He was joined by party colleague Anurag Thakur. Thereafter, Jyotiraditya Scindia got up and said, “We are giving another notice (to move a privilege motion) against the Defence Minister…”

BJP members also wanted to speak on their notices for privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

