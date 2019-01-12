Cong lost due to Bofors, Rafale will be BJP’s Achilles heel: Mayawati at SP-BSP alliance meet

With flags of both SP and BSP waiving outside the venue of press conference, and workers of both the parties shouting together “Jai Bhim”, “Jai Mayawati” and “Jai-Jai-Jai Akhilesh”, BSP Chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced alliance of their parties sharing 38 seats each and leaving four seats i.e. two for Congress bastion — Rae Bareli and Amethi — and two for possible future alliance.

“Yeh naye varsh 2019 mein nayi rajnaitik kranti ka sandesh mana jayega,” (This will be regarded as a new political revolution in the new year 2019) Mayawati said about the alliance, adding that this alliance was not just to win election but to also act as a strength of backwards, Dalits, deprived, youth, labourers, Muslims etc. She said that the alliance would reap benefit of votes to each other just like earlier alliance between former BSP Chief Kanshiram and former SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1993.

“Lucknow guest house kand se bhi upar uthate hue..ekbar phir humein usi prakar ki dushit sampradayikta ke mauhaul ko dekhte hue gadhbadan ka faisla liya..” (On seeing the toxic and communal environment, we decided to once again enter into alliance, which could not continue for a long because of some serious reasons, by even rising above the guest house incident).

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, told BJP as well as his workers that respect of Mayawati is his respect and he would regard any disrespect towards Mayawati as his own disrespect. “Adarniya Mayawati ji ka samman mera samman hai..agar Mayawati ji ka koi apman karta hai to mera apmaan hai..” said Akhilesh.

While the alliance decided to leave two seats i.e. Rae Bareli and Amethi, represented by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BSP Chief Mayawati clarified that Congress is not part of alliance but the step is just to ensure that BJP is not able to keep Congress president busy in these two constituencies.

She said that the alliance was leaving Amethi and Rae Bareli without any alliance with Congress just because “BJP ke log Congress party ke adhyaksha ko yahan uljha ke na rakh sakein.” (So that BJP people do not end up holding Congress president here only.)

However, she clarified at length for not keeping Congress as part of the alliance and maintaining that past experiences of alliance with Congress that their votes do not shift to each other and instead end up benefiting BJP. Mayawati said that while people had already started talking about possibility of SP and BSP coming together after they defeated BJP candidates during by-elections, but actual seat sharing was fianlised during meeting between the two leader on January 4 in New Delhi.

Akhilesh avoided any direct attack on Congress. However, Mayawati did not hesitate to speak against the grand old party at length and equated Congress to BJP. She said that while Congress, which ruled the country for maximum years after independence has a controversial past in regard with defence deals and went out of power in 1977 due to Bofors, BJP in the similar fashion would go out of power because of Rafale.

She said that just like emergency imposed during Congress rule, country was facing emergency even today and just the difference was that it was a declared emergency during Congress rule and it is an undeclared emergency at present.

However, both Akhilesh and Mayawati kept mum on Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which is eyeing to enter into the alliance but Akhilesh Yadav hinted that he was even ready to take a step back to go into alliance.

“Dono guru aur chele ki neend urane wali hai, ati-aitihasik pc ho rahi hai,” said BSP chief Mayawati before announcing the alliance.