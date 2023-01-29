Congress blames Chhattisgarh BJP for ‘siding with’ Opposition leader’s son booked in rape case

Ruling Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh Saturday lashed out at the BJP for “siding by” Opposition leader Narayan Chandel’s son Palash Chandel, 35, who has been accused of raping a woman repeatedly and forcing her to undergo abortion by promising to marry her.

Chief of Congress media cell Sushil Anand Shukla said in a press conference in Raipur, “It is unfortunate that senior most leaders in the BJP, like Arun Sao, are speaking in favour of the rape accused. They are also saying politics is being played. But not even a single leader, not even tribal leaders from the BJP, till now has spoken in favour of the rape victim. We demand the BJP to ask for the resignation of their leader of Opposition Chandel. Also, Chandel must surrender his son before the police for further investigations.”

A news clip uploaded on BJP’s official Instagram page for Chhattisgarh shows Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Bilaspur Arun Sao siding with the accused. In the video Sao says, “In the rape case levelled against opposition leader’s son the victim is from Janjgir and the incident (rape) also is from Janjgir but FIR was registered in Raipur…somewhere this points towards a conspiracy. But we have trust in the law and judiciary. It will do its work.”

When contacted for comments on allegations made by the Congress, a BJP Chhattisgarh spokesperson said, “Officially the party has not taken any stand on the issue so far. I am not aware of any BJP leader siding with the accused. Also, the accused is neither a BJP party worker nor is he into politics.”

The First Information Report (FIR) against Palash was registered in Raipur and later transferred to Janjgir Champa district as the alleged crime occurred in that jurisdiction. Narayan Chandel is an MLA from Janjgir Champa.

The woman from a tribal community told the police she was being pressured to withdraw her complaint and that she feared for her life, following which she was provided with security.

The FIR was registered under sections 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 (punishment for offences done by person who is not SC or ST) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) 1989.