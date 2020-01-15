Congress, BJP trade barbs over Davinder, Pulwama

DySP Davinder Singh DySP Davinder Singh

The Congress on Tuesday was at the centre of a row after its leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, suggested that there was no outrage over J&K Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh’s arrest since he is not a Muslim.

Singh was arrested on Saturday after he was caught with two militants. He claimed he was given money for this.

On Tuesday, Chowdhury said, “Had Davindar Singh by default been Davindar Khan, the reaction of the troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed and religion.”

“The chink in the armour is exposed in the Valley…we cannot afford to be penny wise and pound foolish. Now question will certainly arise as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident. (We) need a fresh look on it,” he said, referring to the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed in a terror attack.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told the media: “I want to ask the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi… do you have any doubt as to who were the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack? I challenge the Congress and its president today.. If she has doubts as far as the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack are concerned… she should come on camera and she declare so. If you believe Pakistan did not have a role in Pulwama attack and did not carry out the attack, then come on camera and say so…why do you want to give a clean chit to Pakistan?”

By evening, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered another controversy. Addressing anti-CAA and NRC protesters in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Aiyar said, “I am ready to do whatever I can for you. Whatever support you want from me, I am ready to give that. Whatever sacrifices are needed I am ready to be part of it… aur dekhe kiske haath majboot hain…hamara ya uss qaatil ka (let’s see who emerges stronger… we or that murderer).”

While the Congress did not immediately react to Aiyar’s remarks, it played down Chowdhury’s comments. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told the media, “Davinder Singh admittedly was bringing two terrorists and one conduit in his car to Delhi, which police and government now says was in lieu of Rs 12 lakh. I find the story preposterous and I find this explanation hogwash. There is a larger conspiracy. At whose instance was Singh acting and bringing terrorists to Delhi, as has been reported in many newspapers? Are there people in echelons of power who are involved with him? Is there a larger conspiracy? Is he only a small pawn or a carrier in the larger conspiracy that is (being) unleashed?”

“These are all questions that the Home Minister and the Prime Minister need to answer, for Singh cannot be a standalone carrier carrying terrorists to Delhi for a possible attack,” Surjewala said.

Asked about Chowdhury’s remarks, he said the question is not about caste or religion. Surjewala said: “The question is who is Davinder Singh? What is the conspiracy? Who is the mastermind of this conspiracy? Is there a person occupying a position, who has access to information about country’s security…(who has) links with Davinder Singh…. If that is so, there could a danger to the country’s security…The Home Minister should probe, give a statement.”

He said the Congress had raised certain questions in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. “We had asked where the RDX had come from, who had brought it, and how it could be brought in despite such high security…We had also asked how the car (used in the attack) reached the Army convoy…but there were no answers from Modi, Amit Shah or Rajnath Singh…. There is need for a thorough probe…”

