Congress, BJP target Odisha govt over jobs

The issue of jobs came up in the Odisha Assembly on Thursday, with the Opposition Congress and BJP expressing concern over “rising” unemployment. The Congress also asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to bring in legislation for 75 per cent reservation for locals in state-based industries.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly had on Wednesday passed a legislation according to which, 75 per cent private jobs across factories, industrial units, joint ventures and projects will be reserved for people domiciled in the state.

“Just like Andhra, Odisha government should bring that law,” said Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati. “IT parks have been created for national and international companies, where Odia kids are not getting jobs.”

“In 20 years of Naveen Patnaik’s rule, unemployment continues. Police posts are vacant. Doctors are missing in hospitals, schools have no teachers. Koraput, Bolangir, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada are seeing people go for Dadan labour,” he said.

BJP’s deputy leader in Assembly B C Sethi said, “This government has betrayed the aspiration of youths.”

Odisha’s Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak rejected the allegations and claimed that the government has taken several steps to make people employable by setting up ITIs and polytechnics.