‘Return 51 cartons’: Congress, BJP spar over Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters

The Congress and BJP on Saturday sparred over the ownership of a repository of letters written by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 137th birth anniversary.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, sought to underline the popularity of Nehru Archive, a digital repository of the 100 volumes of the selected works of Nehru covering the period 1903-1964, having had over 1 million unique visitors and over 4 million page views over the last year since its launch in January 2025.

In response, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan, who accused senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of “abruptly” taking the letters in May 2008, demanded that it “return the 51 cartons containing Nehru’s letters. Failing to do so “will only strengthen the suspicion that the Congress’s first family is scared and indeed has something to hide,” he said.