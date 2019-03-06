Congress, BJP spar over Balakot, accuse each other of playing politics with IAF air strikes

Accusing the BJP of politicising the Balakot airstrikes, the Congress on Tuesday said Defence officers or government spokespersons should give out operational details of actions, and not BJP president Amit Shah, who on Sunday had said that more than 250 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

Advertising

The Congress’s fresh offensive came on a day the party came under attack from the BJP over senior leader Digvijaya Singh’s reference to the Pulwama terror attack as a “durghatna”, which translates to accident.

READ | India should give proof of Balakot strike: Digvijaya Singh

Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “spreading misinformation” against the Congress on purchase of Rafale fighter jet deal, and urged him and the BJP president to not “politicise the armed forces”.

Hitting back, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress leaders of “speaking in the language of Pakistan”. On Digvijaya’s tweet, Prasad said, “Has Digvijaya Singh reduced himself to such low level that he would call the most heinous terror attack on (CRPF) jawans an accident?”

Antony refused to comment on Singh’s tweet.

READ | Rajnath on Balakot: There were 300 mobiles active at attack site, were they used by trees?

In the middle of a series of tweets on Monday, Singh had mentioned the “Pulwama durghatna”, and asked the Prime Minister to clarify who was speaking the truth from among “some ministers who said 300 terrorists had died in Balakot airstrikes, Amit Shah who put the figure at 250, UP CM Yogi Adityanath who said 400, and (Union) minister S S Ahluwalia, who said no one had died, even as you are quiet on this”.

Stating that operational details of military actions were made public by Defence spokespersons, and not the party president, under the UPA government, Antony said, “How does the BJP president know all these things? He is not even a minister. He is telling the number. The Air Force chief said he can’t say the number, and according to me, the Air Force chief is the authorised person to disclose details of an IAF operation.”

Prasad alleged that statements from Congress leaders, “raising questions and seeking proof” on Balakot airstrikes, were “not in isolation but part of a design with the blessings of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”.

Advertising

He said, “I would appeal to Congress (leaders): for the sake of India, please don’t reduce the morale, courage and prestige of our forces for your extraneous political interest.”