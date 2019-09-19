Congress, BJP play blame-game over ‘man-made’ floods in Madhya Pradesh

A day after the Madhya Pradesh government alleged that the Gujarat government caused artificial flooding in Badwani and Dhar districts by not releasing water from the Sardar Sarovar dam, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the MP’s Kamal Nath government of causing a man-made disaster in other parts of the state by not releasing water from the Gandhi Sagar dam, located in Mandsaur district.

MP Public Relations Minister P C Sharma had on Tuesday accused Gujarat of continuing to store water in the Sardar Sarovar dam to ensure it reaches a full level ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Tuesday. The backwaters caused flooding in two districts leaving thousands homeless and damaged property and crops. The minister said Gujarat had disregarded the schedule fixed by the Narmada Control Authority (NCA), according to which, a water level of 138.68 metres should have only been reached on October 15.

On Wednesday, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has visited flood-affected Mandsaur, Neemuch, Morena, Sheopur and Bhind districts over several days alleged that the government should have started releasing water from the Gandhi Sagar dam on the Chambal river gradually. He said the Congress government did not follow the schedule of releasing and storing water.