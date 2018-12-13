Toggle Menu
As suspense continues over CMs selection, Congress taunts PM Modi with online game 

This online game showcases before you a pack of cards, which will be unlocked on being correctly matched. The game has several tiles ranging from Nirav Modi scam to Mallya's escape.

Even as suspense over the next chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh continued, the Congress has asked those in anticipation to distract themselves with an online game taking swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged corruption under his tenure.

Titled as “Corrupt Modi”, the Congress on its official Twitter handle posted the link of the game.

After all the tiles are matched correctly, a message pops on the screen ‘You caught all the corruption by Modi’.

In a shot in the arm for the Congress ahead of next year’s general elections, the grand old party has won the recently-held assembly elections in Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Congress has been targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over a wide range of issues, including Rafale jet deal and fleeing of scam-accused Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

