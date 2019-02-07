Congress, BJP flay Kerala govt for opposing pleas seeking review of SC Sabarimala verdict

On a day Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) joined the Kerala government in opposing pleas seeking review of the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of young women into the shrine, both the Congress and the BJP in Kerala, as well as stakeholders of rituals at the temple, flayed the CPM-led state government and the Board for their stand in court.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the government and the TDB, an autonomous body under the government which manages the temple, have “cheated the faithful”. He said, “The (state) government’s stand is against people’s interest. People will give a befitting reply to this government.”

Former CM and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said the government’s stand has “shocked” believers, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to pay a heavy price for this. He said the Board, which is expected to stand for sentiments of the faithful, has reduced itself to being a tool of the government. The TDB, Chandy said, is executing the CPM’s “agenda of atheists”.

The erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, which plays a big role in Sabarimala rituals, said the TDB has exposed its true colour in court. Family representative Sasikumar Varma said the delay in verdict on the review petitions is a matter of worry, as the temple opens for monthly rituals on February 12.