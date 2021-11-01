Congress, BJP gear up for bypolls’ results tomorrow after high-stakes contest

The results for the October 30 bypolls are due tomorrow as the election saw some high-stakes battle between the Congress and the BJP.

A turnout of 50 per cent to 80 per cent was recorded on Saturday in the bypolls to the three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states, with INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana Assembly in protest against the agri laws, and Congress’s Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, among the prominent candidates in the fray.

In Haryana, over 73 per cent polling took place in Ellenabad constituency till 5 pm. The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of an INLD legislator from Ellenabad, Abhay Chautala, in January.

In West Bengal, a turnout of about 71 per cent was reported for the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies — Dinhata, Santipur, Khardah and Gosaba — amid reports of an altercation between the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress workers in Khardah. The Trinamool alleged that central forces personnel and the security escort of BJP candidate Joy Saha assaulted Aryadeep Sinha, the son of late Trinamool leader and the winning Khardah candidate in the Assembly polls earlier this year, Kajal Sinha. However, the BJP candidate denied the allegations claiming the Trinamool brought fake voters from neighbouring Bangladesh to win the election.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Mandi Lok Sabha seat from where Pratibha Singh – wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh – is contesting saw a relatively lower turnout of 57.73 percent. She was pitted against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war veteran. The turnout for three Assembly seats – Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai – was 66.2 percent, 64.97percent and 78.75 percent.

In Assam, a turnout of approximately 73.38 percent was reported in five Assembly constituencies — Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra. For Rajasthan, the two Assembly seats of Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad in Rajasthan which went for bypolls witnessed 70.41percent voting.

Polling in Huzurabad constituency in Telangana was carried out successfully, officials said adding that voter turnout was over 76 per cent. Over 60 per cent turnout was reported for the bypoll to Badvel Assembly constituency.

In Bihar, as polling drew to a close at 4 pm, Kusheshwar Sthan recorded 51.17 per cent polling while Tarapur witnessed 52.66 per cent polling.

Finally, the bypoll for Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded a 76 per cent turnout.