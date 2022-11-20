Glimpses of Bharat Jodo Yatra as Rahul Gandhi-led march wraps up Maharashtra leg

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed in Buldhana district on Sunday — marking the last day of its Maharashtra leg. The Yatra is set to enter Madhya Pradesh at night. The foot march, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, entered its 74th day on Sunday. It began at 6 am from Bhendval in Buldhana after a night halt at Sairam Agro centre.

State party chief Nana Patole on Saturday announced that Congress plans to continue the momentum and will organise a rally in each of the six revenue divisions in Maharashtra after the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in February.

Actor Amol Palekar and director Sandhya Gokhale joins Rahul Gandhi on the 74th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra (Twitter/@bharatjodo) Actor Amol Palekar and director Sandhya Gokhale joins Rahul Gandhi on the 74th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra (Twitter/@bharatjodo)

“These rallies will be held on issues faced by farmers, unemployment, and communal hatred. The party will be inviting Soniaji, Priyankanji and Rahulji to address these rallies,” Patole told reporters. He said that the momentum created by the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be maintained till the next polls.

Several people lined up along the route to greet Rahul. The yatra will cover Jalgaon-Jamod taluka and conclude its Maharashtra leg with a corner meeting before proceeding to Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh for the night halt.

Earlier on Friday, as Mahatma Gandhi’s kin Tushar Gandhi joined Rahul in his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party had seized on the symbolism of the great-grandsons of the two freedom fighters walking together. It invited reactions from several quarters.

The foot march will have a rest day on Monday when Rahul is scheduled to campaign for the Congress in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5. This will be Rahul’f first such political engagement since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7.

Rahul will address two rallies — one in Surat and the other in Rajkot — on November 21. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has a rest day on November 21 as well as November 22. Rahul was in Gujarat last in the first week of September — just two days before he began his cross-country march from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7 and covered Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts of the state. Rahul also addressed two rallies in Nanded and Shegaon in Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI