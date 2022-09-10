scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Live now

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi kicks off day 4 of Yatra from Kanyakumari

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Today, Rahul Gandhi News Live, September 10, 2022: Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to “connect with people” and to “undo the damage caused by the BJP and RSS”.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2022 9:10:08 am
Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the fourth day of his ambitious nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari on Saturday morning.

Gandhi on Friday said that his Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to “connect with people” and to “undo the damage caused by the BJP and RSS”. Asked about the upcoming polls to elect the Congress’ next President, Gandhi said that he had made up his mind and his decision would be clear once the elections take place. “It’ll be clear whether I become Congress president or not when the election takes place. Please wait till that time,” he told reporters.

The Congress leader reached out to the Opposition parties, saying everybody has a role to play. “It is not that the Congress party is the only party,” he said. Asked about the challenges in bringing the Opposition together, particularly getting leaders like Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar to rally behind it, Rahul said: “It is the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together, and I am pretty confident… Everybody has a role in it. It is not that the Congress party is the only party… every body has a role in it. And that discussion is in progress,” he said.

Live Blog

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi kicks off day 4 of Yatra from Kanyakumari

09:07 (IST)10 Sep 2022
Rahul Gandhi kicks off day 4 of Yatra from Kanyakumari

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the fourth day of his ambitious nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari on Saturday morning.Take a look at today's schedule: 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clicks a selfie with party workers during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the third day of his nationwide wide Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil on Friday. Here’s what happened:

 

Hashtag politics: The BJP’s official social media handle put out an image of the Congress leader alongside a T-shirt similar to what he was wearing with a price tag that said INR 41,257, and a caption that read, “Bharat, Dekho”. In response, Saral Patel, the Congress’s national social media convener, said the BJP was “rattled by the public’s response” to the yatra and was “trying everything to divert people’s attention from it”. 

 

Who is the Congress’ next President? Breaking his silence on the coming Congress presidential election and reports that he is not keen to contest, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said he does not see any “contradiction” between not heading the Congress party and yet leading – or “participating” in his words — the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said he has clearly decided what he is going to do and asserted “there is no confusion in my mind at all”.

 

Congress on wheels: About 60 truck-mounted container vans turn into air conditioned bedrooms for the Yatris everyday. The containers are parked in colour-coded zones, depending on the number of beds they have. Apart from ones the 120-odd partymen walking alongside Rahul, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, are staying in, there is a container turned into a mini-conference hall. We take you inside these containers. 

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 08:52:25 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.