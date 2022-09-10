Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi kicks off day 4 of Yatra from Kanyakumari

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off the fourth day of his ambitious nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari on Saturday morning.
Gandhi on Friday said that his Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to “connect with people” and to “undo the damage caused by the BJP and RSS”. Asked about the upcoming polls to elect the Congress’ next President, Gandhi said that he had made up his mind and his decision would be clear once the elections take place. “It’ll be clear whether I become Congress president or not when the election takes place. Please wait till that time,” he told reporters.
The Congress leader reached out to the Opposition parties, saying everybody has a role to play. “It is not that the Congress party is the only party,” he said. Asked about the challenges in bringing the Opposition together, particularly getting leaders like Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar to rally behind it, Rahul said: “It is the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together, and I am pretty confident… Everybody has a role in it. It is not that the Congress party is the only party… every body has a role in it. And that discussion is in progress,” he said.
Take a look at today's schedule: