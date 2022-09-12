Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Day 5 of Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra kicks off from Thiruvananthapuram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala (Twitter)
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is now on Day 5 of his 3,570-km padyatra, on Monday resumed the Bharat Jodo march from Vellayani Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
On Monday, the rally saw an encouraging turnout of people who lined up the streets of the state in thousands to extend support. Rahul Gandhi is also an MP of Kerala from the Wayanad seat. The yatra will halt at Pattom at around 11 am and resume at 5 pm to reach Kazhakuttom, where the journey will end for the day, according to an itinerary of the yatra released by the Congress.
The rally entered Kerala on Saturday evening with thousands of Congress workers giving him a rousing welcome at the Tamil Nadu border. On Sunday, the party launched its Malayalam anthem of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the presence of senior leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
As Rahul Gandhi began the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he was joined by the team behind ‘Village Cooking Channel’, a popular YouTube channel that has around 1.79 crore subscribers. Rahul had tried his hand at cooking with these YouTubers during a trip to Tamil Nadu in January 2021. On the menu was mushroom biryani and onion-curd salad, with Gandhi lending a hand in the preparation before sitting down to eat.
The polyglot in Jairam Ramesh was on full display Friday. Ahead of a press conference addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Ramesh spoke to the restive press corps, who were hustling to find seats and camera positions, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. One person, one question, he told the gathered reporters before smiling and referring to the Congress’s one-person-one-post rule.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Cabinet colleague Smriti Irani, who holds the Woman and Child Welfare portfolio, on Saturday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘.
Attending a BJP event in Jodhpur, Shah said the Congress leader who had once said that “India is not a nation” is now out to “unite” the country wearing a “foreign-make” T-shirt, while advising the latter to read the history of India. Irani, at a party event near Bengaluru, said Rahul was walking with people who chanted ‘anti-India’ slogans, an apparent reference to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
“Rahul Baba has embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra, wearing foreign jersey…foreign T-shirt. Friends, I want to remind him what he had said in Parliament — ‘Bharat is not a nation’. Arrey Rahul Baba, in which book you have read this? This is that nation for which lakhs of people have sacrificed their heads and coloured the land red. This is that nation where thousands of sisters committed ‘jauhar’ for honour and for the country. But this doesn’t seem like a country to you?,” said Shah, while addressing Rajasthan BJP booth functionaries in Jodhpur.
