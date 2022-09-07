Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Ahead of yatra, Rahul pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at memorial in Sriperumbudur

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Starting from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi and 100-odd “Bharat yatris” from different states will kick off the 3,570 km padyatra on Wednesday. They plan to finish their ambitious odyssey in Srinagar by the beginning of February next year. Ahead of the yatra, former Congress president Wednesday attended a prayer gathering at the memorial of his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.
In Kanyakumari, Rahul will visit Thiruvalluvar memorial, Vivekananda memorial and Kamaraj memorial before attending a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi mandapam. He will then receive the national flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin before walking to the seaside venue of the public rally, where the yatra will be formally launched in the presence of top Congress leaders, including its two chief ministers — Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel.
Rahul’s padayatra is unique in many aspects — he will be the first politician in the last nearly four decades to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The rally comes amid the Congress’ battered fortunes and Rahul’s bruised image. The party believes the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be a “transformational moment” for Indian politics and a “decisive moment” for the party’s rejuvenation.
Five days before Congress launches its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, BJP president J P Nadda Friday advised the opposition party that has seen an exit of many senior leaders in recent past to first keep its flock together. Stating that the Congress has been reduced to being a “brother-sister party’, Nadda said the BJP is fighting against, and will continue to fight against, the “family-centric” parties.
“The Congress is now neither a party of ideology nor a national party, nor even a regional party. It has been reduced to a brother-sister party,” Nadda said, in an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Read more
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories over the next 150 days.|
He and his fellow yatris will stay the night on the road in containers mounted on trucks.
