Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Ahead of yatra, Rahul pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at memorial in Sriperumbudur

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Starting from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi and 100-odd “Bharat yatris” from different states will kick off the 3,570 km padyatra on Wednesday. They plan to finish their ambitious odyssey in Srinagar by the beginning of February next year. Ahead of the yatra, former Congress president Wednesday attended a prayer gathering at the memorial of his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

In Kanyakumari, Rahul will visit Thiruvalluvar memorial, Vivekananda memorial and Kamaraj memorial before attending a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi mandapam. He will then receive the national flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin before walking to the seaside venue of the public rally, where the yatra will be formally launched in the presence of top Congress leaders, including its two chief ministers — Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel.

Rahul’s padayatra is unique in many aspects — he will be the first politician in the last nearly four decades to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The rally comes amid the Congress’ battered fortunes and Rahul’s bruised image. The party believes the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be a “transformational moment” for Indian politics and a “decisive moment” for the party’s rejuvenation.