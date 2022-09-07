scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live: Ahead of yatra, Rahul pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at memorial in Sriperumbudur

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories over the next 150 days

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2022 9:18:43 am
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu (Twitter/Congress)

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Starting from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi and 100-odd "Bharat yatris" from different states will kick off the 3,570 km padyatra on Wednesday. They plan to finish their ambitious odyssey in Srinagar by the beginning of February next year. Ahead of the yatra, former Congress president Wednesday attended a prayer gathering at the memorial of his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

In Kanyakumari, Rahul will visit Thiruvalluvar memorial, Vivekananda memorial and Kamaraj memorial before attending a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi mandapam. He will then receive the national flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin before walking to the seaside venue of the public rally, where the yatra will be formally launched in the presence of top Congress leaders, including its two chief ministers — Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel.

Rahul’s padayatra is unique in many aspects — he will be the first politician in the last nearly four decades to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The rally comes amid the Congress’ battered fortunes and Rahul’s bruised image. The party believes the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be a “transformational moment” for Indian politics and a “decisive moment” for the party’s rejuvenation.

Live Blog

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates:

09:00 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Ahead of Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nadda’s dig: ‘pehle party toh jod lo’

Five days before Congress launches its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, BJP president J P Nadda Friday advised the opposition party that has seen an exit of many senior leaders in recent past to first keep its flock together. Stating that the Congress has been reduced to being a “brother-sister party’, Nadda said the BJP is fighting against, and will continue to fight against, the “family-centric” parties. 

“The Congress is now neither a party of ideology nor a national party, nor even a regional party. It has been reduced to a brother-sister party,” Nadda said, in an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Read more

08:55 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Mapping the Bharat Jodo Yatra: What route are Rahul Gandhi and fellow yatris set to take?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories over the next 150 days.|

08:54 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra: What's on agenda today?

In Kanyakumari, Rahul will visit Thiruvalluvar memorial, Vivekananda memorial and Kamaraj memorial before attending a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi mandapam.

He will then receive the national flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin before walking to the seaside venue of the public rally, where the yatra will be formally launched in the presence of top Congress leaders, including its two chief ministers — Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel.

He and his fellow yatris will stay the night on the road in containers mounted on trucks.

08:52 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Rahul Gandhi to kick off Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari today

Starting from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi and 100-odd “Bharat yatris” from different states will kick off the 3,570 km padyatra on Wednesday. They plan to finish their ambitious odyssey in Srinagar by the beginning of February next year. 

Rahul’s padayatra is unique in many aspects — he will be the first politician in the last nearly four decades to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The rally comes amid the Congress’ battered fortunes and Rahul’s bruised image.

08:52 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Ahead of yatra, Rahul pays tribute at Rajiv Gandhi memorial

Before kicking off the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attended a prayer gathering at the memorial of his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Congress leaders at a press conference over Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mumbai (PTI)

All you need to know about Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress unveiled a logo, tagline, pamphlet and website for the yatra. The tagline or slogan for the nationwide foot march is “mile kadam, jude vatan” (walk together, unite the country).

The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar is set to be formally launched by Rahul Gandhi on September 7. The rally will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in 150 days.

The ‘padayatra’ will move in two batches, one from 7-10:30 am and the other from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include a lesser number of participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. On an average, the padyatris will walk around 22-23 km daily, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

He said simultaneously with the main yatra, there will be separate small Bharat Jodo Yatras’ in states such as Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland.

Don't miss:

Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi’s long march

Opinion | Tavleen Singh writes: A padyatra to nowhere

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 08:34:42 am
