Your Daily Wrap: Congress kicks off Bharat Jodo Yatra, Akhilesh Yadav ‘offers’ CM’s post to Keshav Prasad Maurya; and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today kicked off the party’s 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari, saying millions of Indians felt the need of uniting the country. “Millions of people feel that there’s a need to take action that brings India together. Every single institution is under an attack from the RSS and the BJP. They think they can divide India on religious lines,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Kanyakumari. The yatra is being billed by the party as the longest rally mounted in the country over the last century.

As Bengaluru grew, too big and too soon, the lakes and the storm water drains that linked them got choked or encroached upon. In a span of seven days, the city was marooned twice, with the 131.6 mm of rainfall that the city received on September 5 the highest since the 132.3 mm of rainfall on September 26, 2014. As the unprecedented rains and waterlogging of the last few days brought the city to a halt, experts say it’s time to set the clock back.

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reportedly offered to support Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for the chief minister’s post, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary reacted sharply. Chaudhary also advised the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to first “worry about his alliance and MLAs because they were in contact” with the ruling party.

The nationwide Foundational Learning Survey (FLS) has found more than half of the assessed class III children from Delhi to have either “limited” foundational numeracy skills or “lacking the most basic knowledge and skills”, once again throwing light on foundational numeracy gaps in Delhi. The study, carried out jointly by the Union Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), was carried out among 86,000 class III children in 10,000 schools in the country. In Delhi, the sample size was 2,945 students from across 515 schools.

Apple will reveal its coveted iPhone 14 series along with a new Apple Watch Series 8, and possibly the next generation of AirPods Pro. Apple’s live stream starts at 10.30pm IST tonight. Follow us as we bring to you all the updates from the Apple event, live from Cupertino.

Shivaji and Indian Navy: Claims of Maratha king being 'Father of the Navy' hide historical reality

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reaching the journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Congress, but why it may not be enough

Medha Patkar is its old bugbear. Arvind Kejriwal is threatening to become one. Now, the BJP, looking to stop the Aam Aadmi Party leader in Gujarat, is using the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist, a much reviled figure by the party in the state, to target him. On September 4, in perhaps the sharpest such attack on Patkar by top BJP leaders in years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised her by name as an “opponent of Gujarat”, adding that AAP had fielded her once in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and would bring her back to Gujarat. The AAP has, however, denied the BJP’s claims of its continuing association with Patkar, and said the attack showed the BJP’s nervousness when it came to AAP.

Germany has rejected a report by Poland’s parliamentary committee that said Berlin owed it €1.3 trillion (approximately $1.32 trillion) for damages caused and crimes committed during the Second World War. Germany has said it believes the question of wartime reparations is “closed”. But why is Poland demanding World War II reparations, and what is Poland’s and Germany’s stance? We explain.

China’s first fully solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle has successfully completed its maiden test flight with all onboard systems functioning optimally. According to Chinese state media reports, the drone took off from an airport in Shaanxi province at 5.50 pm Saturday, had a smooth flight for 26 minutes and landed safely. How does the new machine function, and what kind of functions is it capable of carrying? Read here.