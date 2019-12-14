Cong’s Bharat Bachao rally LIVE updates: On ‘rape in India’ remark, Rahul says will never apologise for speaking truth

Reiterating his stand on his ‘Rape in India’ remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that he will never apologise for speaking out the truth. “I was asked to apologise in the Parliament yesterday by the BJP members. They tell me to apologise for the correct thing. I am not Rahul Savarkar, my name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth. No one from Congress will apologise,” he said.
Rahul took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destabilising the economy and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in the northeast.
Prior to Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi said that if the people don’t raise their voice against the government, then our Constitution will be destroyed, and we will be responsible for that. “If we don’t raise our voice, stay back in the darkness of fear and lies even in these circumstances, and stay quiet then our Constitution will be destroyed,” she said addressing the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally.
Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Act in various parts of the country, the Congress party, led by its chief Sonia Gandhi, participated in the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.
"A 30-seconds advertisement on the television costs lakhs of rupees. And Narendra Modi is 24 hours seen on the TV. Who is giving all this money? Where is all this money coming from? All this money is the hard-earned money of the citizens": Rahul Gandhi
"Today, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth is at 4%, that too even after they (BJP) changed the way to measure GDP. If GDP is measured following the previous method, it will be just 2.5%," says Rahul Gandhi.
'People elected Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister to develop the nation so that he could provide jobs to the youth. But what did he do? He put all the money in the pockets of influential and corrupt businessmen,' says Rahul Gandhi at the 'Bharat Bachao' rally
"Demonetisation was a fraud. Narendra Modi lied to you at the time of demonetisation. He lied to you by saying he will fight against corruption. He snatched the money from your pockets and put it in the pockets of Adani and Ambani": Rahul Gandhi
"I was asked to apologise in the Parliament yesterday by the BJP members. They tell me to apologise for the correct thing. I am not Rahul Savarkar, my name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth. No one from Congress will apologise. It is Narendra Modi who should apologise. He should apologise to the nation. His assistant Amit Shah should apologise to the nation. I will tell you why they should that": Rahul Gandhi
More than a thousand people attended Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.
Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that it is necessary to raise our voice now or our Constitution will be destroyed. "I'd like to tell every citizen of this country - raise your voice. You love this country, become its voice. If we don't raise our voice, stay back in the darkness of fear and lies even in these circumstances, and stay quiet then our Constitution will be destroyed. We will be as much responsible for this as much as the arrogant and lying leaders of BJP-RSS."
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, at the 'Bharat Bachao' rally, said, "We can see the tagline 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' at every bus stop and in every newspaper. But the truth is if BJP is in power, then onions will be sold at Rs 100 per kilo, the unemployment rate will be the highest in 45 years, and 4 crore jobs will be lost."
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi reaches Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to participate in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally. Top party leaders will address the rally, highlighting the failures of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.
Congress leader P Chidambaram, at the 'Bharat Bachao' rally, said, "In 6 months Modi govt has wrecked India's economy. Yet ministers are completely clueless. Y'day Finance Minister said everything's alright, we're on top of the world. The only thing she didn't say was 'achhe din aane wale hain."