Cong’s Bharat Bachao rally LIVE updates: On ‘rape in India’ remark, Rahul says will never apologise for speaking truth

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Act in various parts of the country, the Congress party, led by its chief Sonia Gandhi, participated in the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. (Express Photo) Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Act in various parts of the country, the Congress party, led by its chief Sonia Gandhi, participated in the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Reiterating his stand on his ‘Rape in India’ remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that he will never apologise for speaking out the truth. “I was asked to apologise in the Parliament yesterday by the BJP members. They tell me to apologise for the correct thing. I am not Rahul Savarkar, my name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth. No one from Congress will apologise,” he said.

Rahul took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destabilising the economy and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in the northeast.

Prior to Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi said that if the people don’t raise their voice against the government, then our Constitution will be destroyed, and we will be responsible for that. “If we don’t raise our voice, stay back in the darkness of fear and lies even in these circumstances, and stay quiet then our Constitution will be destroyed,” she said addressing the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally.

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Act in various parts of the country, the Congress party, led by its chief Sonia Gandhi, participated in the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.