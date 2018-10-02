Congress begins Ram Van Gaman Path yatra from Chitrakoot

Congress leaders at the beginning of yatra Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot. (Express photo) Congress leaders at the beginning of yatra Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot. (Express photo)

Amid chanting of shlokas and bhajans, the Congress on Tuesday began Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh to trace the route taken by Lord Ram on way to exile.

More than 60 Hindu saints and local Congress leaders are part of the yatra that was first announced three weeks ago. The Opposition party argued that the exercise was prompted by the ruling BJP’s inability to trace and develop the route despite making an announcement nearly a decade ago.

The yatra is likely to end on October 15 at Chitrakoot. (Express photo) The yatra is likely to end on October 15 at Chitrakoot. (Express photo)

The Congress yatra was first planned on September 23 and later on September 27 in the presence of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi but was postponed due to different reasons in the poll-bound state. With the model code of conduct likely to kick in soon, the party did not want to wait for long.

The Congress on Tuesday began Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh to trace the route taken by Lord Ram on way to exile. pic.twitter.com/zYfRVynZjq — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 2, 2018

Yatra convener Harishankar Shukla told The Indian Express that participation of senior leaders like PCC chief Kamal Nath was not possible so the 33-member committee decided to take out the yatra from Tuesday. He said the yatra was likely to end on October 15 at Chitrakoot.

The former union minister has already promised that his party will develop the route as a hub of religious tourism after coming to power by creating infrastructure in the region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd