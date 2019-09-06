Congress begins membership drive

Almost a month after the Congress Working Committee appointed Sonia Gandhi as the interim president pending the election of a regular president by the AICC, the party kick-started a membership drive, setting in motion the process for holding organisational elections.

In a letter to state Congress presidents, AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal has directed appointment of a state Congress general secretary as in charge of the membership drive.

The Congress high command, meanwhile, also convened a meeting of all AICC general secretaries and in-charges of states on Friday.