Sabarimala: Congress backs verdict, says Kerala unit free to make own demand

The Congress party’s central leadership on Tuesday reiterated that it supports the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple in Kerala but argued that the party’s Kerala unit is free to express its opinion depending on “sensitivities” of the state.

On Monday, the party’s Kerala unit had argued that the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, should file a review petition against the judgment.

Not willing to comment on the Kerala unit’s stand, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told The Indian Express that his “personal view” is that he “welcomes” the Supreme Court decision.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, who was the counsel for the Devaswom Board in Supreme Court, said he feels a review petition should be filed.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala, however, said there is “no contradiction” in the party high command and the Kerala unit’s divergent stands.

Surjewala, who had spelt out the party’s line welcoming the Supreme Court judgment by calling it a “progressive and far-reaching” decision, on Tuesday told The Indian Express that the party’s stand remains the same. “However, the Congress encourages its state units to express their opinion. We do not suffocate and subjugate expression of opinion by state units depending on their sensitivities in an appropriate fashion.”

He said, “There is no contradiction between the stance of the Congress party and that of the state unit. It is the legal right of every individual to seek review of any court judgment, more so when made in the course of a public interest litigation.”

Asked why one should seek a review if she/he feels the judgment is not wrong, Surjewala said the Kerala unit leaders may be expressing a “local sensitivity”.

Singhvi, meanwhile, said, “I appeared (for Travancore Devaswom Board) purely in my professional and personal capacity. It has nothing whatsoever to do with the Congress. My personal view is that a review (of the verdict) is justified. However, nobody has discussed with me yet.”

