Congress backs party worker’s complaint against Sacred Games producer

Arguing that some dialogues in Sacred Games are “lies” projected by the BJP for “political gains”, the Congress on Wednesday said there is nothing wrong in a party functionary filing a police complaint against the show’s producer.

While the Congress and its president, Rahul Gandhi, have often accused the BJP-led Central government of stifling free speech and crushing debate and dissent, the party Wednesday said using freedom of speech to spread lies is not appreciable.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Freedom of speech is everyone’s democratic right. But using that freedom of speech to spread a whole set of lies, I think, is a conspiracy which we would want to say is not appreciable. What we need to understand is that all dialogues were…on the basis of lies — lies which have been projected by the BJP for political gains.”

Regarding the complaint filed by Rajiv Kumar Sinha, a local Congress leader, Chaturvedi said everyone has the right to protest in a peaceful, democratic manner through legal processes.

