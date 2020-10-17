Congress back to Divide India dirty tricks: Nadda on Chidambaram’s J&K remark

BJP president J P Nadda addressing a rally in Banka, Bihar. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Hours after former home minister P Chidambaram said the Congress resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday lashed out at the Opposition party, accusing it of deploying “Divide India dirty tricks” ahead of Bihar elections.

While welcoming the “coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”, Chidambaram tweeted, “The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded.”

The statement assumes significance as the Congress Working Committee had in its meeting on August 6 last year — a day after Parliament ratified the move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories — discussed the issue and slammed the government, but was silent on restoration of the special status.

“Article 370 was conceived and crafted by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar, assisted by N Gopalaswamy Ayyangar and V P Menon. Article 370 is the Constitutional recognition of the terms of the Instrument of Accession between the State of Jammu & Kashmir and India. It deserved to be honoured until it was amended, after consultation with all sections of the people, and strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India,” the CWC had said, without demanding restoration of the special status or revocation of the decision.

Asked to comment on Chidambaram’s statement, a senior Congress functionary told The Indian Express, “Only the CWC is authorised to take a decision on such matters and not individual leaders. Yes we are a democratic country and leaders can have their opinion. But the party’s stance is decided by the CWC.”

Slamming the Congress, Nadda said, “Since Congress has no good governance agenda to talk about, they are back to their ‘Divide India’ dirty tricks before Bihar elections. Shri Rahul Gandhi praises Pakistan and Shri Chidambaram says Congress wants Article 370 to return! Shameful!”

His attack on Rahul was in response to a tweet in which the Congress leader said “even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India”.

