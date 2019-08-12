Congress attacks Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling Nehru a criminal

THE CONGRESS on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly calling Jawaharlal Nehru a criminal while holding the country’s first Prime Minister responsible for PoK.

The BJP leader alleged that Nehru called a ceasefire when Indian forces were pushing back Pakistan tribals out of Kashmir. “Had there been no ceasefire for few days the entire Kashmir would have been ours,” he said while comparing Article 370 as Nehru’s “second crime”. “Ek desh me do nishan, do vidhan, do pradhan. It was not injustice to the country but a crime against it,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath criticised Chouhan for the remarks. “He (Nehru) was called a maker of modern India. He struggled for freedom struggle. His work and contribution in nation’s interest is unforgettable. Calling him a criminal 55 years after his death is highly objectionable and condemnable,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the BJP leader is not even “pairon ki dhool of Nehruji. He should be ashamed of himself.”

Other Congress leaders and spokespersons demanded apology from Chouhan.