Congress attacks BJP over ‘jungle raj’ after murder of UP Bar Council chief

A day after Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chief was shot dead, the Congress on Thursday took a jibe at the ruling BJP over security, saying there was not much difference between “jungle raj” and law and order in the state.

Advertising

Darvesh Singh, the first woman president of the state Bar Council who was elected to the post three days ago, was shot dead at the court premises in Agra on Wednesday allegedly by a lawyer who then turned the gun on himself. The lawyer is said to be in critical condition.

“Right under the nose of Ajay Singh Bisht’s (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) government in UP, the bar council’s first woman president was shot dead. There is not much difference left between jungle rule and the law and order system in BJP-ruled UP,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted. Yesterday, the party said the Yogi government should take quick stern action to rein in the criminal activities in UP and remove fear from the hearts of people.

Read | Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chief shot dead: First woman chief pushed for libraries, lawyer stipend

Advertising

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Agra’s district magistrate N G Ravi Kumar to determine the reason behind the murder, and asked SSP Agra Jogendra Kumar to ensure an effective probe. The CM also directed Law and Justice Minister Brijesh Pathak to travel to Agra.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Uttar Pradesh Thursday staged protests over Darvesh Singh’s murder. Judicial work was affected in Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur and Shamli districts.