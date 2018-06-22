Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Cong asks Maha govt about Yoga centres started with AYUSH funds

The Congress' state unit spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, said that the state government had spent Rs 20.4 lakh in 2015-16 and Rs 1.14 crore in 2017-18.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: June 22, 2018 7:27:50 pm
maharashtra, maha congress, yoga centres, ayush ministry funds, sachin sawant, bjp govt, indian express Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)
The Maharashtra Congress has asked the state government to declare how many Yoga centres it had started with the funds received from the Ministry of AYUSH. The Congress’ state unit spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, said that the state government had spent Rs 20.4 lakh in 2015-16 and Rs 1.14 crore in 2017-18. The state government had received no funds from the Centre in 2016-17, Sawant said in a statement Mumbai.

The money received from the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (abbreviated as AYUSH) is to conduct Yoga workshops and also to set up wellness centres, the Congress leader said. He said that the Maharashtra government must disclose how many Yoga workshops were conducted as well as the centres opened. “The BJP’s highlighting of Yoga is not a genuine one. It wants to divert attention from its failures on all fronts. Yoga is just another event for them,” Sawant charged.

