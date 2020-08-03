Congress asks leaders not to play ‘Twitter-Twitter’, be restrained

Randeep Surjewala Randeep Surjewala

Amid the tussle between the young and senior leaders of the party, the Congress Sunday told veterans it is their responsibility to guide youngsters, promote them and chart a path for them. The party also asked its leaders to desist from making remarks on social media and present their views at internal party fora.

“I will request all those friends who are playing Twitter-Twitter and who are making comments on Twitter… you can present your views on internal party platforms. Because in our party there is internal democracy. We don’t retire people forcefully,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

This came a day after senior Congress leaders took to Twitter to air their views and hours after senior leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted an advice to Rahul Gandhi, which irked a young MP considered close to Rahul. Singh said Rahul wants to do politics differently. “We should allow him to do so but then we also would like him to be more active in Parliament and more accessible to people. As advised by Sharad Pawar he should go around India. ‘Yatras’ are important to connect.”

Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore reminded Singh that Rahul has participated in several padyatras and taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. “I think if (those) who occupy high positions in the party truly stand with him and not criticise (him) behind his back we won’t be in opposition for long,” Tagore tweeted. The tweets were deleted later.

Surjewala said the country is passing through difficult times and the government is missing in action amid the Covid surge. “It has left the people to fend for themselves. And on the other hand, the economic crisis is deepening and business, industries and factories are being closed down and people are losing their livelihoods and jobs. People are facing pay cuts up to 40 to 50 per cent,” he said.

On the other hand, China, Surjewala said, is occupying Indian territory and those who had vowed to look China in the eye are afraid of taking its name.

“…they should stand with Sonia-ji, Rahul-ji and Dr Manmohan Singh-ji and work shoulder to shoulder with them in facing the challenges posed by Corona, China and the economic crisis and show the mirror of truth to the government,” he said.

“And the senior leadership has one more responsibility, that they guide young leaders, promote them and chart a path for them. So my request to all colleagues — elderly, middle-aged and the young — is we should at this juncture be together in fighting Modi’s oppressive policies and its indifference towards the Corona outbreak and force the Modi government to come out with policies to tackle the economic crisis and job losses and give a concrete reply to the Chinese misadventure… that is true patriotism,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.