Congress asks govt to scale up MGNREGA

Arguing that MGNREGA is the “closest panacea” to address the job distress in rural areas due to the lockdown, the Congress on Monday asked the government to expand the scope of the scheme.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told the media that the rural job guarantee programme should be “scaled up” and freed from “fetters of budgetary limits” to meet the increased demand.

“While the additional allocation for MGNREGA under the PM’s financial assistance package is ostensibly 40,000 crores, in effect due to outstanding liabilities, the total amount is not Rs 1 lakh crore but closer to Rs 84,000 crores. Given the need of the hour to scale up MGNREGA, this amount will fall short in meeting the targets of poverty alleviation,” he said.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had critiqued MGNREGA as a living monument of the Congress’s failure, he said, “Today, the PM must live with that short-sighted assessment as MGNREGA has come to the nation’s aid in combating growing poverty”.

