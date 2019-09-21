Toggle Menu
Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokespersonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-appoints-supriya-shrinate-as-spokesperson-6015872/

Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

supriya shrinate, congress spokesperson, maharajganj congress lok sabha candidate, congress appoints new spokesperson, indian express
Supriya Shrinate was the Congress candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: Facebook @Supriya Shrinate)

The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party’s candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party’s communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.

She lost to BJP’s Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android