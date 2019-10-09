Congress appoints Siddaramaiah as LoP in Karnataka assembly, S R Patil in Council

The Congress appointed former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly after the state legislature party met on Wednesday. And SR Patil was made the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The post of LoP had been lying vacant since the assembly was dissolved on July 26 when BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister. The party’s announcement comes a day before the winter session of the assembly is slated to commence.

Thanking Siddaramaiah for his contributions as a member of the Congress Working Committee, a statement from the party said, “Honourable Congress President has appointed Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.”

The Senior Congress leader thanking party president Sonia Gandhi, wrote on Twitter, “I am grateful to Honourable INC President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji for appointing me as Leader of Opposition of Karnataka Assembly & Leader of CLP. I am honoured by her faith in me. All @INCKarnataka leaders will work to strengthen the party in &expose the failures of Karnataka BJP govt.” In another tweet, he also thanked former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi.

The race to the post had intensified in Congress after factions emerged within the party, both opposing and supporting the former chief minister, who was seen as the key contender. Senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry was also recently sent by the party high command to seek opinion of the local leaders on nominees for the post and a few other key posts including deputy leaders and chief whips in both Houses.

Some senior party leaders, including G Parameshwara and H K Patil were apparently opposed to the idea of making Siddaramaiah the party leader in the Assembly and were eying the post themselves.

