Congress appoints Scheduled Caste department chief as UP AICC in-charge

THE CONGRESS on Friday announced fresh faces as AICC in-charges for three states — Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party appointed its Scheduled Caste department chairperson Rajendra Pal Gautam as AICC in-charge, in line with its strategy to reach out to Dalits in the state.

While Gautam replaces Avinash Pande in UP, Odisha AICC in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu has been replaced by Seva Dal chief organiser Lalji Desai. AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, who hails from Maharashtra, has been promoted as Haryana in-charge. He replaces B K Hariprasad, who was recently appointed Karnataka Congress president.

Former Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V, who rose to fame during the Covid pandemic as “oxygen man”, has been appointed the chief organiser of Congress Seva Dal, a frontal organisation of the party.