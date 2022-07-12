Congress appoints Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel as senior observers for poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal

The Congress on Tuesday appointed its two chief ministers — Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh — as senior observers of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where Legislative Assembly elections are due to take place later this year.

Gehlot will be the senior observer for Gujarat, a state where he was in charge as general secretary in the past. He will be assisted by Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo and former Union minister Milind Deora as observers. Raghu Sharma, who was a minister in the Gehlot cabinet, is the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Gujarat.

Baghel, meanwhile, will be in charge of Himachal Pradesh. He will be assisted by senior Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot and leader of the Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

The move to rope in both the chief ministers is aimed at sending a signal that the party is serious about the two state elections. The party had lost all five states – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur – which had gone to polls earlier this year.